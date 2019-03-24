Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Hornbeck Offshore Services stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 56.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.