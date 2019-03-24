Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Horizon Global posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.54). Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 731.99% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Horizon Global news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp bought 92,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $185,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HZN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

