Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $625.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 15.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 213.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

