Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,451 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $4,059,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in CVS Health by 56.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in CVS Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

