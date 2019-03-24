Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) versus OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY) Critical Review

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

This table compares Hochschild Mining and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hochschild Mining $704.29 million 1.91 $12.84 million N/A N/A OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $7.19 billion 0.25 $443.07 million $1.02 2.12

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Dividends

Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hochschild Mining and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 3.41% 8.63% 3.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hochschild Mining and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hochschild Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR beats Hochschild Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects in various stages of development located in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in power transmission business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. The company provides stainless steel bars, coils and sheets, steel precision strips, rebars, and wire rods; and semi-finished products, such as cast billets and blooms, cast slabs, stainless steel ingots, and rolled and forged billets, as well as pipes. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.