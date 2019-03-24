HoboNickels Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,793.00 (HBN)

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One HoboNickels coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoboNickels has a market capitalization of $253,793.00 and $0.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoboNickels has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016224 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00144713 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002529 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HoboNickels

HoboNickels (CRYPTO:HBN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. The official website for HoboNickels is hobonickels.info . HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HoboNickels

HoboNickels can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoboNickels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoboNickels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

