HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 268,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,274,118.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa South sold 216,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $7,498,336.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,592.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HMS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HMS has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

