Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.06. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

