Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

