HiCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. HiCoin has a market cap of $891,904.00 and $962.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HiCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About HiCoin

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

