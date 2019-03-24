Hexavest Inc. Has $56.84 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,684 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $123,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $101.66 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

