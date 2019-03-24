Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 67,600 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 249,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 258,024 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of SNH opened at $11.78 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

