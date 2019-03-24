Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.76 Million in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stock

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Red Hat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,548,970,000 after acquiring an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Red Hat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,548,970,000 after acquiring an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Red Hat by 11,583.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,095,436 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009,030 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Red Hat by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,487,185 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $202,674,000 after acquiring an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Red Hat by 11.7% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $144,685,000 after acquiring an additional 111,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

RHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Red Hat stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $183.54.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

