Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of First Bancorp worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

