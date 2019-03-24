Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.54. 1,795,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,288,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 2.79.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/helix-energy-solutions-group-hlx-stock-price-down-6-5.html.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.