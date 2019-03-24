Helical (HLCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

HLCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 337.50 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($5.21).

In other news, insider Tim Murphy sold 25,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £81,250 ($106,167.52).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

