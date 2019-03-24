Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

