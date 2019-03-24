Head-To-Head Survey: KonaTel (KTEL) and AT&T (T)

KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KonaTel and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KonaTel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AT&T $170.76 billion 1.12 $19.37 billion $3.52 8.83

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than KonaTel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KonaTel and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KonaTel 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 1 8 13 0 2.55

AT&T has a consensus target price of $35.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than KonaTel.

Profitability

This table compares KonaTel and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KonaTel N/A N/A N/A AT&T 11.34% 13.47% 4.67%

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. KonaTel does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Summary

AT&T beats KonaTel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KonaTel

KonaTel, Inc. provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. The company offers post-paid wireless plans, including voice; text and data; wireless data only plans; and equipment that support the wireless plans, such as phones, tablets, and accessories. It also provides network infrastructure and related services, such as network subsystems, business support systems, provisioning, administration, and operations support systems to mobile virtual network operators, as well as customer, billing, and equipment procurement services; and Internet of Things or wireless data services. In addition, the company offers mobile number and toll-free number products with integrated/aggregated SMS, email forwarding, and call forwarding services It distributes its products and services to consumers through a retail location in Johnstown, New York, as well as through agents and resellers. KonaTel, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

