Head to Head Survey: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) vs. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 6.52 $33.79 million $1.79 38.04 Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 15.21% 15.36% 5.24% Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

