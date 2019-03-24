Head to Head Survey: Chuy’s (CHUY) versus Nathan’s Famous (NATH)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Chuy’s has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chuy’s and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $398.20 million 0.95 $5.54 million $0.88 25.52 Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 2.77 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chuy’s does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Chuy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chuy’s and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 6 1 0 2.14 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 1.39% 7.74% 5.40% Nathan’s Famous 19.44% -15.45% 14.59%

Summary

Chuy’s beats Nathan’s Famous on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

