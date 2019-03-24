Head-To-Head Review: The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) versus Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 63.42% 18.41% 18.41%

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%.

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.17 billion 8.60 $1.07 billion N/A N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 3.44 $5.16 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.2 million customers. It also provides connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects, as well as develops and markets proprietary smart gas meter solutions. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses; and serves 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

