Head to Head Review: Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI) and CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -3.88% N/A -9.89% CBAK Energy Technology -20.93% -1,530.60% -6.69%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $1.07 million 1.25 -$6.81 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.47 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

Spectrum Global Solutions beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

