Head to Head Contrast: Allegheny Technologies (ATI) & Paul Mueller (MUEL)

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Paul Mueller’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies $4.05 billion 0.77 $222.40 million $1.51 16.48 Paul Mueller $201.21 million 0.18 -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Allegheny Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allegheny Technologies and Paul Mueller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.68, indicating a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Allegheny Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allegheny Technologies is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Profitability

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies 5.50% 10.28% 3.84% Paul Mueller 1.31% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Allegheny Technologies has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegheny Technologies beats Paul Mueller on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment provides stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products. This segment serves various markets, such as chemical and hydrocarbon processing, automotive, aerospace and defense, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment, and computers. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures processing equipment for use in dairy farms; and various applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical equipment, pure water equipment, and thermal energy storage equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment to industrial customers. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks and vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction of processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment includes the delivery of products to customers, and backhauls of materials and components. This segment also offers contract carriage services for third parties. Paul Mueller Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

