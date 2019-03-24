Head-To-Head Comparison: Bridgepoint Education (BPI) vs. Sunlands Online Education Group (STG)

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bridgepoint Education alerts:

80.9% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgepoint Education 2.32% 12.26% 6.06% Sunlands Online Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bridgepoint Education and Sunlands Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgepoint Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunlands Online Education Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bridgepoint Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Sunlands Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 198.78%. Given Sunlands Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlands Online Education Group is more favorable than Bridgepoint Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgepoint Education $443.37 million 0.38 $4.64 million $0.47 13.19 Sunlands Online Education Group $149.11 million 2.98 -$141.18 million N/A N/A

Bridgepoint Education has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Summary

Bridgepoint Education beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2017, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,730 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Studyvip Online Education International Limited and changed its name to Sunlands Online Education Group in October 2017. Sunlands Online Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.