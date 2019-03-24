Head-To-Head Analysis: Studio City International (MSC) vs. Marriott International (MAR)

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Studio City International alerts:

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Studio City International does not pay a dividend. Marriott International pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Studio City International and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A N/A N/A Marriott International 8.74% 80.36% 9.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and Marriott International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million 2.83 -$20.74 million ($0.24) -72.90 Marriott International $20.76 billion 2.04 $1.91 billion $6.21 20.05

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Studio City International and Marriott International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Marriott International 0 8 6 0 2.43

Studio City International currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Marriott International has a consensus price target of $134.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Studio City International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Studio City International is more favorable than Marriott International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott International beats Studio City International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of January 29, 2019, it operated approximately 6,900 properties under 30 hotel brands in 130 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.