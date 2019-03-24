Head-To-Head Analysis: Quality Systems (QSII) vs. Caci International (CACI)

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) and Caci International (NYSE:CACI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Quality Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Caci International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Caci International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quality Systems and Caci International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quality Systems 3 3 2 0 1.88 Caci International 0 5 8 1 2.71

Quality Systems currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Caci International has a consensus target price of $196.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Caci International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caci International is more favorable than Quality Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Quality Systems and Caci International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quality Systems N/A N/A N/A Caci International 5.68% 11.74% 6.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quality Systems and Caci International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quality Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Caci International $4.47 billion 1.00 $301.17 million $7.84 22.99

Caci International has higher revenue and earnings than Quality Systems.

Summary

Caci International beats Quality Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health Solutions and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. The company serves multi-specialty and small single specialty practices, including physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. Quality Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances health outcomes for communities and emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

