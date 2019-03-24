Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

HAS opened at $83.51 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/hasbro-inc-has-shares-bought-by-csat-investment-advisory-l-p.html.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.