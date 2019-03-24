Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Blucora were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $38,937,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $20,132,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth $19,294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 362,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,192,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $295,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Blucora Inc (BCOR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/hancock-whitney-corp-raises-holdings-in-blucora-inc-bcor.html.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.