Halma (HLMA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, February 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halma to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,453.13 ($18.99).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 1,675 ($21.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.38. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,666 ($21.77).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

