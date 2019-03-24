Hade Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (HADE)

Hade Platform (CURRENCY:HADE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Hade Platform has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One Hade Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Hade Platform has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hade Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00424407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.01650566 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Hade Platform Token Profile

Hade Platform’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,147,072 tokens. Hade Platform’s official website is hadeplatform.com . The Reddit community for Hade Platform is /r/HadePlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hade Platform’s official Twitter account is @HadePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hade Platform

Hade Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hade Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hade Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hade Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

