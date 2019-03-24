Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $173.80 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 746,900 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 610,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,991 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.51.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $87.08 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

