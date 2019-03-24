Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.95

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 2155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.04.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $30,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

