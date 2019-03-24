Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

