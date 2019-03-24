Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of GRBK opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.69. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $55,453.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

