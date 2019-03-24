Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,700 Shares of SINA Corp (SINA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SINA were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SINA. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SINA by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SINA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

Shares of SINA opened at $57.76 on Friday. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. SINA had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $573.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,700 Shares of SINA Corp (SINA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-purchases-1700-shares-of-sina-corp-sina.html.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.