Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Granite Construction posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.57). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,541. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

