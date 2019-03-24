Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7 Million Position in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Esterline Technologies worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,578,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,578,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esterline Technologies stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. Esterline Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $484.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

Esterline Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components, automated drilling products and machine tool systems. It operates through the following segments: Avionics & Controls; Sensors & Systems; and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment includes avionics systems, control systems, interface technologies and communication systems capabilities.

