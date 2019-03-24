Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Davita Inc (DVA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,809 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Davita worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,413 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Davita by 4.8% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,263,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,361,000 after buying an additional 196,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Davita by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,708,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Davita by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,561,000 after buying an additional 362,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Davita by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,943,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,229,000 after buying an additional 285,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA opened at $54.05 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Davita from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Davita Inc (DVA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-6-72-million-stake-in-davita-inc-dva.html.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.