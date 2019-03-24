Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,606 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,158,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,858,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,796,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,424,000 after purchasing an additional 505,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,697,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 4,488,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,604,000 after purchasing an additional 751,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $84.57 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

