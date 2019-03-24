Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 93,642 Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on A. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $491,107.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,171 shares of company stock worth $5,764,185.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

