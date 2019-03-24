Gordon Haskett Upgrades Wayfair (W) to “Accumulate”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $163.85 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Shares of W opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $368,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,336 shares of company stock worth $32,645,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 7,322.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

