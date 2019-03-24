Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

