Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Symrise (SY1)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.25 ($88.66).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €78.96 ($91.81) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

