Golden Star Resources (GSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.74

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.56, with a volume of 48140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.
The stock has a market cap of $580.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.430000008235887 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
