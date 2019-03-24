GoldBlocks (GB) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $48,786.00 and $28.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.02308796 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010709 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000496 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007410 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002062 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001283 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bleutrade, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

