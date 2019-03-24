Globeflex Capital L P Increases Position in Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,040,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.21. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. Research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

