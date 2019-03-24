Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 22,822 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $844.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

