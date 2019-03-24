Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stake Lowered by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Global Payments stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $137.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $425,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,577.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,059,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,629 shares of company stock valued at $27,541,772 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

