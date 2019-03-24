Glaukos (GKOS) and Vapotherm (VAPO) Critical Analysis

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glaukos and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $181.28 million 15.98 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -216.49 Vapotherm $42.38 million 7.90 -$231.38 million ($13.83) -1.45

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Glaukos and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00

Glaukos currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -7.14% -8.24% -7.08% Vapotherm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vapotherm beats Glaukos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation has a collaboration agreement with D. Western Therapeutics Institute for the development of novel intraocular products for the treatment of glaucoma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in various countries internationally. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

