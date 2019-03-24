Gerresheimer (GXI) PT Set at €69.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.34 ($79.46).

Shares of GXI opened at €67.30 ($78.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a one year high of €80.25 ($93.31). The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

